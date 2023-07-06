Sports

Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Headingley pitch report and stadium stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 06, 2023 | 09:27 am 2 min read

Australia have won four of their last six Tests here (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Stakes are incredibly high as England host Australia in the third Ashes Test, starting on Thursday (July 6). As the Aussies are 2-0 up in the series, they need a solitary win to seal the five-match affair. England, meanwhile, now need to win every game from here on to regain the prestigious urn. Here we look at the pitch report.

Here are the track conditions

The iconic Headingley Stadium in Leeds will host the upcoming duel. Traditionally, Headingley is one of the best batting pitches in the UK, and we may see a run-fest. While pacers can be among the wickets early on, spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The toss-winning skipper is expected to bowl first. England have confirmed their XI for the contest.

Here are the stadium stats

A total of 82 matches have been played at this venue, out of which 34 have been won by teams bowling first. 300 reads the average first-innings score here. Meanwhile, the Aussies own the highest team score here, 653/4 (declared) in the 1993 Ashes Test. 61 reads the lowest team score, recorded by West Indies back in 2000.

How the two teams have fared here?

England have hosted 79 Tests at this venue and emerged winners 36 times. While they lost 25 games, the remaining 18 games were drawn. As far as Ashes is concerned, England have eight wins and nine defeats against the Aussies at Headingley (Draws: 8). Moreover, Australia have won four of their last six Ashes Tests here. England would be determined to enhance their record.

Here are the key performers

During the 2019 Ashes, Ben Stokes smoked a historic ton (135*) here as England successfully chased down 359. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow average 45.85 and 63.66, respectively, in Tests here. Stuart Broad owns 49 Test wickets here at 27.24. Josh Hazlewood claimed nine wickets in his solitary Test outing here. Marnus Labuschagne scored 74 and 80 in his lone Test appearance here.

A look at the Probable XIs

England's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad. Australia's Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy.

