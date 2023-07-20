4th Ashes Test: Moeen Ali slams 54, surpasses 3,000 runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 20, 2023 | 09:27 pm 2 min read

Moeen Ali slammed a valiant 54-run knock on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

Moeen Ali slammed a valiant 54-run knock on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Australia resumed the day on 299/8 before being bowled out for 317. Zak Crawley then handed England a solid response. He shared a 121-run stand alongside Moeen, who fell in the second session. It was a remarkable day for Moeen as he surpassed 3,000 runs.

Moeen shows his mettle with a timely 54

England lost Ben Duckett early on (9/1) before Moeen joined hands with Crawley. After being a bit edgy in the beginning, Moeen settled in and looked solid, taking the upper hand as England went to lunch at 61/1. In the second session, Moeen went along nicely and got to his fifty from 74 balls. He was dismissed by Mitchell Starc with a short ball.

15th fifty for Moeen

As mentioned above, Moeen has surpassed the 3,000-run mark. He now has 3,031 runs at 28.06. Moeen slammed his 15th fifty, besides owning five tons in the format. In 14 matches versus Australia, he has scored 593 runs at 24.70. It was his third fifty versus the Aussies. At home, Moeen now has 1,881 runs at 32.43. He registered his 10th fifty.

Moeen accomplishes this rare double

Moeen became the fourth England player to register 3,000+ runs and 200+ wickets in Test cricket. Moeen is only the 16th player to record this double in the format. He got to 3,000 runs with his 23rd run in the contest. Besides his 3,031 runs, Moeen also owns 201 scalps at 37.27. He claimed 1/65 from 17 overs when Australia batted.

