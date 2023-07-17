BANW vs INDW: India seek redemption; hosts aim series win

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 17, 2023 | 06:29 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh registered their first WODI win over India in the last match (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Buoyed by their win in the third WT20I, Bangladesh women created history as they defeated the Indian women's team in the first ODI by 40 runs. Therefore the hosts will be aiming to wrap up the series with another win, while Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will hope for retaliation in the second ODI at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on July 19. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The Shere Bangla stadium will host the second ODI as well. The pitch here will assist the spinners predominantly, but batters will score runs if they show patience and technique. Just like the first ODI, one can expect another low-scoring thriller with spinners dominating. There is no telecast available in India, while fans can live-stream on Bangladesh Cricket's youtube channel from 9:00am IST.

A look at the head-to-head record

Before Sunday's defeat, India Women had a perfect 5-0 record against Bangladesh in WODIs. However, the 40-run defeat was their first against Bangladesh after they lost the third WT20I. Although the third WT20I was a dead rubber, India now have lost twice in four days.

Experience stars need to step up for India

The Indian eves had two back-to-back horrible outings against the Bangladesh spinners on these sluggish wickets. They need some sort of retaliation and it has to come from the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet, and Jemimah Rodrigues. Meanwhile, the likes of Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Sultana Khatun and Nahida Akter have been impressive for Bangladesh and will look to continue the same way.

Here are the probable playing XIs

India's Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana, and Bareddy Anusha. Bangladesh's Probable XI: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (captain & wicket-keeper), Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, and Marufa Akter.

A look at the key performers

Amanjot scalped a four-fer on WODI debut and will look to continue her good form with the ball. Harmanpreet averages 53.50 against Bangladesh having scored 214 runs against them in six WODIs. Marufa scalped a four-fer against India in the last match. Meanwhile, Sultana has claimed eight scalps against them in this series across formats. Salma has slammed 178 runs against India at 44.50.

