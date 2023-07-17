James Anderson eyes 50 home Ashes wickets on return: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 17, 2023 | 02:58 pm 2 min read

Anderson is closing in on 700 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England have confirmed their playing XI for the fourth Ashes 2023 Test, starting only July 19 at Manchester's Old Trafford. Veteran pacer James Anderson has returned to the XI as Ollie Robinson made way for him. The former missed the previous Test, having endured dismal outings in the first two matches. Meanwhile, Anderson is approaching 50 Ashes wickets at home. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

While a majority of the pacers tend to lose their sheen after turning 35, Anderson is still going strong at 40. He, however, struggled in the first two games of the series and could bag just three wickets. As a result, he was omitted for the Test third. Anderson has now returned to the XI and would be raring to shine in Manchester.

50 Ashes wickets at home loading for Anderson

At home, Anderson has so far scalped 47 wickets in 16 Ashes Tests at an average of 36.06. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls and a solitary match 10-wicket haul (Best Figures: 6/47). He could become the 11th England bowler to complete 50 Ashes wickets on home soil. Anderson's long-time partner-in-crime Stuart Broad leads the chart with 100 wickets at 25.99.

His overall numbers against the Aussies

Overall, Anderson has scalped 115 wickets in 37 Ashes Tests at an average of 34.85. The tally includes five fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. Only Broad (147), Ian Botham (128), and Bob Willis (123) own more Ashes wickets among England bowlers. On Australian soil, he has taken 68 wickets in 21 Ashes Tests at 34.01.

His numbers in 2023

Anderson has played just four Tests this year in which he returned with 13 wickets at a slightly high average of 30.30. The tally includes a four-wicket haul as well. Meanwhile, in Manchester, Anderson owns 37 wickets from 10 Tests at 22.02. He has previously featured in just one Ashes Test here in which he took two wickets, having bowled 40 overs.

Here are his overall Test numbers

The England pacer has recorded 688 wickets in 181 Tests at an average of 26.21. Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. He can soon join Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) in the 700-wicket club. Anderson owns 32 fifers (10WM: 3). Meanwhile, England, who are trailing 1-2, are eyeing a series-leveling win in Manchester.

