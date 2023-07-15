Ravichandran Ashwin: Breaking down his Test stats versus West Indies

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin: Breaking down his Test stats versus West Indies

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 15, 2023 | 11:03 am 3 min read

Ashwin owns six fifers and four tons against WI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ravichandran Ashwin produced a stellar show as India thrashed West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the opener of the two-Test series. The off-spinner claimed a fifer in WI's first innings and backed it up with a seven-wicket haul. Notably, Ashwin has now completed six fifers against the Caribbean team in red-ball cricket. Here we decode his stats against the opposition.

Twin fifers for Ashwin

The track at the Windsor Park in Dominica had assistance for spinners from the very first day. Ashwin brilliantly exploited the conditions and claimed 5/60 in the first innings and WI were bundled out for 150 on Day 1. The 36-year-old looked even more lethal in the third innings as he returned with figures worth 7/71. The hosts hence could only manage 130.

Most wickets against WI since debut

Ashwin made his Test debut against none other than WI in 2011 and took nine wickets in his maiden appearance, including a six-wicket haul in the third innings. He has so far scalped 72 wickets in 12 games against the opposition at 20.02 (5W: 6). No other bowler has taken as many or more Test wickets against the opposition since Ashwin's debut.

Do you know?

As per Cricbuzz, Ashwin now stands fourth in the list of the highest wicket-takers in India vs West Indies Tests, only behind Kapil Dev (89), Malcolm Marshall (76), and Anil Kumble (74). Ashwin's tally of six fifers in these Tests is the joint-most alongside Marshall.

Four Test tons against WI

With the bat, Ashwin has hammered 552 runs against the Caribbean team at an excellent average of 50.18. England are the only opposition against whom Ashwin has scored more runs (970). Meanwhile, four of Ashwin's five Test tons have been recorded against the Caribbean side. In fact, his maiden ton came only in the third Test of his debut series in 2011.

His numbers in the Caribbean Islands

Though Ashwin has been on two previous Test tours of WI, he did not get a chance in the 2019 series. In the 2016 tour, he played four Tests 17 wickets at 23.18 (5W: 2). With the bat, he hammered 235 runs at 58.75 (100s: 2). He has now raced to 29 wickets in the Caribbean Islands at an average of 18.10 (5W: 4).

His numbers at home against West Indies

At home, Ashwin has so far played seven Tests against West Indies. He has claimed 43 wickets in these games at an excellent average of 21.32. The tally includes a couple of fifers, both came in his debut series in 2011. With the bat, he owns 317 runs at 45.28 with the help of a couple of tons.

A look at his overall Test numbers

Ashwin has now raced to 486 scalps in 93 Tests at 23.61, the ninth-most in the format. The tally includes 34 five-wicket hauls, the most among active cricketers. He also owns eight 10-wicket hauls in a match, the joint-fourth-most for any bowler. With the bat, he has accomplished 3129 runs at 26.97. Besides five tons, he also owns 13 fifties in the format.

Share this timeline