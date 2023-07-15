India trounce West Indies in the first Test: Key takeaways

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 15, 2023

Ashwin claimed twin fifers in the game (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India produced a comprehensive show and defeated hosts West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the opener of the two-Test series. The home team hardly had any bright moments as the contest got concluded within three days. Debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with a record 171-run knock. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed twin fifers. Here are the key takeaways.

Summary of the match

India bowled out West Indies for 150 in the first innings with Ashwin claiming a fifer. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) and Rohit Sharma (103) shared a 229-run stand. Jaiswal and Virat Kohli (76) then added 110 runs as India declared at 421/5. In response, WI didn't have an answer as they were folded for 130. Ashwin took seven wickets

A stunning start to Jaiswal's international career

Jaiswal earned his maiden Test cap after a series of comprehensive performances in domestic cricket. The 21-year-old made the most of the opportunity, scoring 171, the highest score by an Indian on Test debut away from home. Also known for his power-hitting, Jaiswal followed the process of playing the ball at its merit even in the latter stages of his innings.

Most balls faced by an Indian on Test debut

Jaiswal tackled 387 deliveries, the most by an Indian on Test debut. Only Sri Lanka's Brendon Kuruppu (548) and New Zealand's Mathew Sinclair (447) are ahead of him in the overall list. Notably, this was Jaiswal's 10th ton in just 27 First-Class innings as he averages an astonishing 84. Many believe that his temperament can earn him success in conditions like Australia and England.

Second Test ton for Rohit in overseas Tests

Meanwhile, Rohit smoked his 10th Test ton and a second one in overseas Tests. It must be noted that the dasher averages just 32.93 and 30.50 in away and neutral Tests, respectively. His home average reads 66.73. As India will play Test series in South Africa and Australia in this cycle, Rohit's ability on pace-friendly tracks would be put to the test.

Rahane, Gill missed out

Shubman Gill, who expressed his desire to bat at number three, could only manage six runs Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, standing his first Test after being instated as the team's vice-captain, scored only three. Notably, both batters seemed to go after quick runs. However, the lack of application on a slow track costs them. They would seek redemption in the final Test.

Virat Kohli's crucial knock

Kohli, who has struggled to deliver consistently in whites in recent years, scored an important 182-ball 76. The veteran applied him in the middle as his first boundary came in his 81st delivery. He, however, would be gutted about missing out on a ton.

Ashwin at his very best

Ashwin, who was snubbed from India's XI for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia last month, bounced back in style. He tormented the Caribbean batters in both innings and claimed a total of 12 wickets. His spin partner Ravindra Jadeja claimed five wickets in the game. Notably, Ashwin warmed the benches in India's last Test tour of WI in 2019.

A forgettable display from WI

Debutant Alick Athanaze was WI's top-scorer in both innings, hammering 47 and 28. He even dismissed Rohit with his off-spin. Besides, the hosts do not have many positive takeaways from the game. No other batter could even touch the 21-run mark. Meanwhile, a total of nine bowers operated in India's first innings and shared just five wickets in total.

