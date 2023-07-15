Ravichandran Ashwin decimates West Indies in 1st Test: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 15, 2023 | 03:48 am 3 min read

Premier Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ripped apart West Indies with a 12-wicket haul Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Premier Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ripped apart West Indies with a 12-wicket haul in the match at Windsor Park in Dominica. Ashwin claimed five wickets in the first innings on Day 1 and then took a seven-wicket haul in the second on Day 3. India won by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. We decode Ashwin's stats.

Ashwin races to 34 fifers in Tests

Ashwin finished the match with 5/60 and 7/71. He has now raced to 486 scalps in the longest format for India at 23.61. Versus West Indies, Ashwin now has 72 scalps at 20.02. He has become the fourth bowler in India versus West Indies matches with 70-plus scalps. Ashwin also has 34 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, which is the most among active cricketers.

Ashwin surpasses James Anderson, equals Herath's tally

Ashwin (34) and Anil Kumble (35) are the only two Indians with over 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37), Sir Richard Hadlee (36), Rangana Herath (34), and James Anderson (32) are the only other players to have taken more than 30 Test fifers. Ashwin surpassed James Anderson to record the most Test fifers among active players (1st innings).

Ashwin completes 700 international wickets

Ashwin went past 700 international wickets. Besides his 486 scalps in whites, he has managed 151 scalps in ODI cricket and 72 in the 20-over format. He unlocked this achievement by dismissing Alzarri Joseph in the first innings. Ashwin has become the third Indian to enter the 700-wicket club across formats. Kumble and Harbhajan Singh are the only other Indians with this feat.

Ashwin scripts his best figures versus WI

Ashwin now has six five-wicket hauls versus West Indies. He also claimed his maiden 10-wicket match haul versus the Islanders. Ashwin's 7/71 is now his best performance against WI. In five matches on Windies soil, he has scalped 29 wickets at an impressive 18.10.

Unique records scripted by Ashwin

Ashwin claimed fifers in both innings of a match for the sixth time. As per Cricbuzz, he has equaled Sydney Barnes's tally. Muttiah Muralitharan (11) and Herath (8) are above Ashwin. Ashwin has equaled Malcolm Marshall for the most five-wicket hauls in India versus WI Tests (6). He has become the fifth Indian bowler with fifers in each innings of an away Test.

Ashwin claims dual records with third-best match figures

Ashwin (12/131) has recorded the third-best figures (match) in an away Test for India. 12/104 - Bhagwath Chandrasekhar vs AUS, Melbourne, 1977 and 12/126 - Irfan Pathan vs ZIM, Harare, 2005 are above Ashwin. Ashwin has recorded the third-best match figures in an IND-WI Test. 16/136 - Narendra Hirwani, Chennai, 1988 and 12/121 - Andy Roberts, Chennai, 1975 are above Ashwin.

Ashwin equals Kumble's record

Ashwin has equaled Kumble for the most 10-wicket match-hauls for India (8). Notably, 7/71 and 12/131 are the best innings and match returns respectively for Ashwin in an away Test match.

Breaking down Ashwin's wickets in the longest format

Ashwin has claimed 337 scalps from 55 matches on home soil at an average of 20.87. He has managed 26 fifers and six 10-wicket match hauls in India. In away matches (home of opposition), Ashwin has scalped 145 wickets at 30.31. He has managed eight fifers and two 10-wicket match hauls. In neutral venues, he has claimed four wickets from a solitary match.

