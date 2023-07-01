Sports

BCCI rope in Dream11 as lead sponsor for Indian team

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 01, 2023 | 11:27 am 1 min read

Dream11 has replace BYJU's as the title sponsor (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Dream11 as the lead sponsor for the Indian cricket team. The fantasy sports platform has replaced BYJU's as the lead sponsor as the latter's contract expired in March earlier this year. Indian players will sport Dream11's logo on their jerseys in the upcoming tour of West Indies. Here are further details.

Three-year deal with Indian team

Dream11 has tied up with the Indian team for a period of three years. BCCI confirmed the same in an official statement. In this period, Team India will play events like the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Dream11 has previously been the title sponsor of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

