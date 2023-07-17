Carlos Alcaraz snaps Big Four's streak after winning Wimbledon: Stats

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz snaps Big Four's streak after winning Wimbledon: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 17, 2023 | 02:57 pm 3 min read

Alcaraz is the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win Wimbledon since 2002 (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz entered the record books after winning the 2023 Wimbledon on July 16. The 20-year-old defied all odds and overcame Serbian ace Novak Djokovic in a nerve-wracking final after four hours and 42 minutes at the All England Club. With a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory, Alcaraz became the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win Wimbledon since 2002.

Why does this story matter?

The 'Big Four', comprising Roger Federer, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray, has been ruling the roost in the 21st century. Their dominance resulted in 19 Wimbledon titles (Federer: 2003-2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017, Djokovic: 2011, 2014-2015, 2018-2019, 2021-2022, Murray: 2013 and 2016, Nadal: 2008 and 2010). Notably, Lleyton Hewitt won the 2002 edition. Alcaraz is a special entrant on this list.

Third-youngest Wimbledon champion

At 20 years and 72 days, Alcaraz, the incumbent world number one, became the third-youngest player to win the Wimbledon title, after Boris Becker (in 1985) and Bjorn Borg (1976). Alcaraz is also the second Spaniard, after Nadal, to clinch this trophy in the Open Era. He is the youngest to win both Wimbledon and US Open titles.

Three top-10 wins

Alcaraz defeated Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, and Djokovic in the quarter-final, semi-final, and final, respectively, at Wimbledon. As per Opta, he has become the first player to defeat three top-10 opponents en route before securing the Wimbledon title since Pete Sampras in 1994. The latter beat Michael Chang, Todd Martin, and Goran Ivanisevic en route to the title that year.

Alcaraz finally ends Djokovic's unbeaten run

Alcaraz finally broke the long-standing streak of Djokovic, who was unbeaten since the 2018 Wimbledon. The former became the first player to beat Djokovic at Wimbledon since Tomas Berdych in the 2017 quarter-finals. It happened 2,196 days ago. Notably, Alcaraz is also the second player to defeat Djokovic in five sets in a Grand Slam final after Murray at the US Open in 2012.

Six titles in 2023

Alcaraz sealed his 47th tour-level victory of the season. He has so far won six titles in 2023 so far. According to Opta, Alcaraz is the third-youngest player in the last 40 years to win six-plus titles in a single season. He is only behind legends Andre Agassi and Nadal, who achieved this feat in 1988 and 2005, respectively.

Alcaraz defies the odds!

Djokovic has won the joint-most five-sets finals at Grand Slams in the Open Era, with Borg. On the other hand, Alcaraz has lost only one five-setter main-draw match at majors. Matteo Berrettini defeated him at the 2022 Australian Open.

A rare defeat for Djokovic

As per ATP, Alcaraz handed Djokovic only his second defeat in 81 Wimbledon matches where the latter won the opening set. Notably, Djokovic has lost only eight out of 52 matches where his opponents were below 23.

A champion has been born!

At 20, Alcaraz already has two Grand Slam titles under his belt. At the 2022 US Open, he became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Nadal, who won the French Open in 2005. The former has 12 career ATP titles, including six in 2023. All these mind-boggling numbers and titles have catapulted him to the top of the ATP Rankings (men's singles).

Share this timeline