2023 Wimbledon, defending champion Elena Rybakina reaches third round: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 07, 2023 | 12:11 am 2 min read

Women's singles third seed Elena Rybakina dispatched Alize Cornet in straight sets

Women's singles third seed Elena Rybakina dispatched Alize Cornet in straight sets to reach the third round at 2023 Wimbledon. Rybakina claimed a 6-2, 7-6 win. 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina has raced to 10 wins at Grand Slams this year after reaching the final of the Australian Open and the third round at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko suffered as Caroline Garcia progressed.

33-8 win-loss record in 2023; 3-0 record versus Cornet

Rybakina has raced to a 33-8 win-loss record in 2023. She has already pocketed two titles on the WTA Tour. Across Grand Slams, Rybakina now owns a 34-13 win-loss record. Her tally at Wimbledon is 12-1. She is now on a nine-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, against Cornet, her head-to-head tally reads 3-0. She beat Cornet earlier in 2020 Strasbourg and 2020 Hobart.

Unique record scripted by Rybakina

As per Opta, Rybakina is the player with the joint-most women's singles wins in the Open Era in Wimbledon after 13 matches played (12), level with Ann Jones, Billie Jean King, Evonne Goolagong, and Maria Sharapova.

Ostapenko suffers a stunning exit

17th seed Ostapenko suffered in the hands of Sorana Cirstea in a 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 contest. Cirstea claimed her maiden win versus Ostapenko in what was the pair's fourth meeting. Before this, Ostapenko claimed wins in 2023 Rome, 2017 Beijing, and 2017 US Open.

Caroline Garcia claims a massive win over Leylah Fernandez

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia claimed a hard-fought three-set win over Leylah Fernandez. Garcia won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6. Both players served six aces each. As per Opta, Garcia has equaled Francoise Durr in the eighth place for the most women's singles Grand Slam main draw wins (59) in the Open Era for a French player (59-44). Garcia now owns a 3-0 win-loss record over Fernandez.

Key results in women's singles second round

Katie Boulter claimed a 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 win over Viktoriya Tomova. 23rd seed Magda Linette beat Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3. 20th seed Donna Vekic progressed, overcoming Sloane Stephens 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova overcame Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-2. 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia claimed a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Jacqueline Cristian. 19th seed Viktoria Azarenka beat Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-0.

