Iga Swiatek reaches her second successive French Open final: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 09, 2023, 12:35 am 2 min read

Iga Swiatek has kept her hopes alive in defending the women's singles French Open crown (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Iga Swiatek has kept her hopes alive in defending the women's singles French Open crown after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets in a key semi-final affair. Swiatek is also in contention to win her third French Open crown, lifting the coveted trophy for the first time in 2020. She defeated Brazilian Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 and will face Karolina Muchova next.

Swiatek's run in 2023

Swiatek owns a win-loss record of 34-6 this season. She has already claimed two titles, winning the Qatar Open and Stuttgart Open respectively. Swiatek started the season by losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open. She lost in the Dubai final, besides also going down in the summit clash in Madrid. She lost in the Indian Wells semis and Italian Open quarter-finals.

27th win for Swiatek at Roland Garros

Swiatek now has a 27-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She won the title here in 2020 and 2022 respectively. Swiatek, who is a three-time Grand Slam champion, has a 60-13 win-loss record overall.

Swiatek's road to the 2023 French Open final

In the first round, Polish star Swiatek beat Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0. Next up, she overcame Claire Liu 6-4, 6-0. In the third round, Swiatek swept aside Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-0. In the fourth round, Lesia Tsurenko retired midway after trailing 1-5. In the quarters, Swiatek earned an impressive 6-4, 6-2 win over Coco Gauff. And now, she earned a hard-fought semi-final victory.

Match stats and head-to-head record

Swiatek managed one ace compared to Haddad Maia's zero. However, the world number one committed four double faults. Swiatek had a 72% win on the first serve and a 50% win on the second. She converted 4/4 break points. Haddad Maia converted 2/7 break points. Swiatek now has a 1-1 win-loss record against Haddad Maia, who defeated her last year in Toronto (R16).

Massive records for Swiatek

As per Opta, only Margaret Court at the Australian Open (95.5%) and Roland-Garros (95.2%) have a higher winning ratio than Swiatek at Roland Garros (93.1%) in a single Grand Slam in the Open Era. Swiatek is the fourth youngest female player in the Open Era to reach her third final at Roland Garros, older only than Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, and Chris Evert.