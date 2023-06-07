Sports

2023 French Open, Iga Swiatek reaches semis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 07, 2023, 07:14 pm 2 min read

Women's singles tennis player Iga Swiatek has reached the semis of the 2023 French Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Women's singles tennis player Iga Swiatek has reached the semis of the 2023 French Open after overcoming Coco Gauff in straight sets on Wednesday. Swiatek won the tie 6-4, 6-2 to be on course in defending her crown here at the Roland Garros. She will now face Beatriz Haddad Maia, who beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 earlier today. Here's more.

Swiatek's run in 2023

Swiatek owns a win-loss record of 33-6 this season. She has already claimed two titles, winning the Qatar Open and Stuttgart Open respectively. Swiatek started the season by losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open. She lost in the Dubai final, besides also going down in the summit clash in Madrid. She lost in the Indian Wells semis and Italian Open quarter-finals.

26th win for Swiatek at Roland Garros

Swiatek now has a 26-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She won the title here in 2020 and 2022 respectively. Swiatek, who is a three-time Grand Slam champion, has a 59-13 win-loss record overall.

Match stats and head-to-head record

Swiatek has extended her lead over Gauff to 7-0. Before this clash, the two met at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships where Swiatek prevailed 6-4, 6-2. In terms of the match stats, Swiatek doled out one ace and didn't commit a single double fault. She clocked a 64% win on the first serve and a 75% win on the second, converting 4/5 break points.

Swiatek smashes these records

As per Opta, Swiatek has become the fourth youngest female player in the Open Era to win 12+ matches in a row at Roland Garros, older only than Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, and Chris Evert. Meanwhile, only Evert (5/5) and Seles (4/5) have made more semi-finals here at their first five main draw appearances than Swiatek (three) in the Open Era.

Do you know?

Swiatek has also become the first player since Conchita Martinez in 1995 to secure the semi-finals at the Roland Garros with 15 or fewer games dropped en route to the semi-finals. Swiatek has dropped 15 games so far at the 2023 French Open.