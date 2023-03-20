Sports

Elena Rybakina wins the 2023 Indian Wells title: Key stats

Elena Rybakina wins the 2023 Indian Wells title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 20, 2023, 04:23 am 2 min read

Elena Rybakina claimed her first title of the 2023

Elena Rybakina claimed her first title of the 2023 season, and also the maiden WTA 1000 title of her career, at the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells). Number 10 seed Rybakina overcame number 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(11), 6-4 in the final. Rybakina has now won her fourth career WTA singles title with her victory here in the Californian desert.

Key stats from the match

Rybakina managed seven aces to Sabalenka's four. 2023 Australian Open winner Sabalenka committed a whopping 10 double faults to Rybakina's two. Rybakina had a 63% win on the first serve and a 56% win on the second. She converted 3/10 break points.

Maiden win for Rybakina over Sabalenka

Rybakina claimed her maiden win over Sabalenka in 5 attempts. Before this win, Rybakina had lost to Sabakenka at the 2023 Australian Open final this year. Before that, she tasted defeats at 2021 Wimbledon (R16), 2021 Abu Dhabi (quarters), and 2019 Wuhan (quarters).

Key numbers for Rybakina and Sabalenka

Rybakina has now won her last four matches versus the Top 2-ranked opponents. She beat Ons Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon final and world number one defeated Iga Swiatek two times this season. Rybakina has a 16-4 win-loss record in 2023. Meanwhile, Sabalenka suffered only the second loss of her season, falling to 17-2.

Maiden loss in WTA 1000 finals for Sabalenka

Sabalenka was vying for a 3rd honor in 2023. However, she now remains level with Belinda Bencic (Adelaide International 2 and Abu Dhabi champion) for most titles so far this year. As per WTA, this was Sabalenka's first loss in her five career WTA 1000 finals.