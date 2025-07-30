England bowlers with best match hauls at The Oval (Tests)

Across eras, England bowlers have produced several historic performances on home soil. Since hosting its first Test back in 1880, the iconic Kennington Oval has seen some riveting bowling performances. The ground has had its fair share of English cricketing glory as well. Have a look at the best Test match hauls for England at this iconic venue.

#1 Sydney Barnes: 13/57 in 1912 The best match figures for England at The Oval dates back to 1912. Former pacer Sydney Barnes shone with 13/57 as the hosts beat South Africa by 10 wickets. Barnes took 5/28 in 21 overs in the first innings, which helped England bowl the Proteas out for 95. The former speedster recorded figures worth 8/29 across 16.4 overs in the second innings.

#2 Derek Underwood: 12/101 in 1969 In 1969, former spinner Derek Underwood starred in England's eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the Oval Test. Underwood scalped 6/41 as the Kiwis were bowled out for 150 in the first Test. He was the pick of England's bowlers. Notably, Underwood picked six wickets in the second innings too. His 6/60 restricted the visitors to 229. England comfortably chased down 138 thereafter.