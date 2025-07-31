Aaishvary's 'Nishaanchi' first look drops, Anurag Kashyap promises signature style
Amazon MGM Studios India unveiled the first look of Nishaanchi, a gritty crime drama directed by Anurag Kashyap, on Thursday. The film, set to release on September 19, 2025, marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray in a challenging double role. The story revolves around twin brothers who are identical in appearance but have different values and circumstances.
Film explores themes of brotherhood, betrayal, love, redemption
Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures and Flip Films, Nishaanchi delves into the lives of twin brothers. Their journey explores themes of brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption. The first look poster is bold and dramatic, with Thackeray in contrasting avatars. It hints at the inner turmoil and explosive confrontations that will be explored in the film.
Film backed by stellar cast and crew
The film also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The story is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap. Speaking about the project, Kashyap said in a statement that he has been looking to make this film since 2016 and found support from Amazon MGM Studios, who believed in it wholeheartedly.