Aaishvary's 'Nishaanchi' first look drops, Anurag Kashyap promises signature style

Film explores themes of brotherhood, betrayal, love, redemption

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures and Flip Films, Nishaanchi delves into the lives of twin brothers. Their journey explores themes of brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption. The first look poster is bold and dramatic, with Thackeray in contrasting avatars. It hints at the inner turmoil and explosive confrontations that will be explored in the film.