Vedang Raina reacts to 'visual comparisons' with Ahaan Panday

Actor Vedang Raina, who is gearing up for his next project with Imtiaz Ali , has reacted to the recent comparisons between him and debutant Ahaan Panday. The latter has come into the spotlight after his recent film Saiyaara became a box office hit. Raina said he hasn't watched Saiyaara yet but plans to soon. He also spoke about his upcoming project and other potential roles.

Comparison 'Haven't watched it yet...': Raina on 'Saiyaara' Raina told Bollywood Hungama, "I haven't gotten the chance to watch it yet, but I do want to watch it soon. Have heard great things." "I think everyone has their own journey, and there have been visual comparisons with many people as soon as I stepped into the industry." "I'm very happy for this success, though. Makes me a believer."

New venture 'Starting shoot for Imtiaz Ali's project next month' Raina will start shooting for his project with Ali next month. He said, "I'm starting shoot for the project next month, but the major bulk of it will happen in October and November." "It's my only focus right now. My sole purpose is to do justice to my part and to the fact that I'm working with one of the great directors of our time."