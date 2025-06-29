Shefali Jariwala's death likely health-related, no foul play: Report
What's the story
The recent developments in the sudden demise of actor Shefali Jariwala (42) suggest that her death was probably due to medical reasons and not foul play. Investigating officers and forensic experts have found significant evidence indicating health-related issues as a potential cause. The actor had been regularly taking anti-aging injections for several years, reported IANS.
Health decline
Jariwala's health rapidly deteriorated on June 27
On June 27 (Friday), despite observing a fast for a puja at home, Jariwala took her monthly anti-aging injection. A source told IANS that later that night, between 10:00 and 11:00pm, her health deteriorated rapidly. Her body began trembling, and she eventually lost consciousness. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Cardiac arrest
Anti-aging medicines may have caused cardiac arrest
Further, a source told NDTV, "These anti-aging medicines were advised to her by a doctor years ago, and since then she has been taking this treatment every month." "So far in the police investigation, it has come to light that these medicines could be a major reason for cardiac arrest."
Ongoing probe
What the investigation so far says
The investigation team has seized several medicines from Jariwala's home, including anti-aging vials, vitamin supplements, and gastric pills. Moreover, eight statements have been recorded from her family members, domestic staff, and medical professionals. A police officer said, "The autopsy has been done, but the opinion on the cause of death has been reserved." "Based on preliminary information, it appears to be a natural death, and there was no foul play."
Industry reaction
Jariwala's untimely demise
Jariwala, who shot to fame with the song Kaanta Laga in the early 2000s and later participated in Bigg Boss 13, passed away on June 27. She is survived by her parents and her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, whom she married in 2014. Her untimely demise has left her fans and colleagues in shock. Many celebrities, such as Mika Singh and Arti Singh, took to social media platforms to express their grief over her sudden passing.