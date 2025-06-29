Shefali Jariwala's death likely health-related, no foul play: Report

The recent developments in the sudden demise of actor Shefali Jariwala (42) suggest that her death was probably due to medical reasons and not foul play. Investigating officers and forensic experts have found significant evidence indicating health-related issues as a potential cause. The actor had been regularly taking anti-aging injections for several years, reported IANS.

Health decline Jariwala's health rapidly deteriorated on June 27 On June 27 (Friday), despite observing a fast for a puja at home, Jariwala took her monthly anti-aging injection. A source told IANS that later that night, between 10:00 and 11:00pm, her health deteriorated rapidly. Her body began trembling, and she eventually lost consciousness. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Cardiac arrest Anti-aging medicines may have caused cardiac arrest Further, a source told NDTV, "These anti-aging medicines were advised to her by a doctor years ago, and since then she has been taking this treatment every month." "So far in the police investigation, it has come to light that these medicines could be a major reason for cardiac arrest."

Ongoing probe What the investigation so far says The investigation team has seized several medicines from Jariwala's home, including anti-aging vials, vitamin supplements, and gastric pills. Moreover, eight statements have been recorded from her family members, domestic staff, and medical professionals. A police officer said, "The autopsy has been done, but the opinion on the cause of death has been reserved." "Based on preliminary information, it appears to be a natural death, and there was no foul play."