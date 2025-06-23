Bollywood is 'money-minded,' lost connection with native audience: Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan , the veteran Telugu actor and politician, has criticized Bollywood for its commercialization. In a recent interview with Organiser Weekly, he said that while South Indian cinema remains rooted in Indian culture, Bollywood has become more globalized and money-minded. He called this transformation "buffoonery," saying it has led to a disconnect between films and audiences.

Comments Kalyan's comments on Bollywood He told the outlet, "Over time, it changed due to filmmakers that came from different generations. Especially, Hindi cinema was influenced by globalization." "Since then, there are some movies which created buffoonery out of culturally connected characters, like tilak-dhaari people." The actor believes that South Indian cinema is more connected to the country's roots, and added that each film industry has its own unique strength.

Cultural pride Kalyan claims South Indian films 'representing' Indian culture more Kalyan claimed that South Indian cinema has been more successful in representing Indian culture than Bollywood in recent times. "Nowadays, South Indian films are representing Indian culture more. It has been done in Hindi cinema for a certain period," he said. However, he still thinks that some Bollywood movies have demonstrated India well. He cited Aamir Khan's Dangal as an example of a rooted Hindi film that connects with Bharateeyata.