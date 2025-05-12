Guess Nayanthara's fee for upcoming film with Chiranjeevi
Nayanthara, one of the leading actors of South Indian cinema, has agreed to a pay cut for her upcoming Telugu film, per a report by Siasat.
The Lady Superstar will be making her much-anticipated return to Tollywood opposite megastar Chiranjeevi.
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film will hit the screens on Sankranthi 2026.
Nayanthara initially demanded ₹18 crore, but after several discussions, she has settled for ₹6 crore, said the report.
Pay scale
Nayanthara's remuneration history and recent developments
As of now, Nayanthara is the highest-paid female actor in South India, taking home between ₹10 crore and ₹12 crore per film.
Per the report, her demand of ₹18 crore for this new project took many by surprise, particularly since she was paid ₹10 crore for her previous film with Chiranjeevi, Godfather.
The movie was released in 2022.
Production start
Upcoming film's details and fan anticipation
The film, which is currently called #ChiruAnil by fans, has already created a lot of buzz.
Nayanthara will be the lead, with Catherine Tresa as the second lead.
A short clip of Nayanthara was reportedly recently shot in Chennai for promotional purposes and will be released soon.
The shooting for the film is scheduled to begin on May 22 in Hyderabad.
Nayanthara was last seen in the Netflix movie Test.