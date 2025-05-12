What's the story

Nayanthara, one of the leading actors of South Indian cinema, has agreed to a pay cut for her upcoming Telugu film, per a report by Siasat.

The Lady Superstar will be making her much-anticipated return to Tollywood opposite megastar Chiranjeevi.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film will hit the screens on Sankranthi 2026.

Nayanthara initially demanded ₹18 crore, but after several discussions, she has settled for ₹6 crore, said the report.