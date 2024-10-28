Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned actress Nayanthara has dismissed rumors of cosmetic surgery, attributing her changing appearance to diet and weight fluctuations.

Starting her career in 2003, Nayanthara has made a name for herself in various languages and recently debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

'No plastic in here': Nayanthara slams cosmetic surgery rumors

By Isha Sharma 09:06 am Oct 28, 202409:06 am

What's the story Actor Nayanthara has rubbished rumors of getting plastic surgery done. In an interview with Hautterfly, the actor explained that her changing appearance is because she focuses on perfecting her eyebrows and her weight keeps fluctuating. "I've had different brow faces over the years. Maybe that's why people think my face is changing," she said.

'You can pinch me, burn me...there's no plastic in here'

Nayanthara further stressed that she has never done anything to her face. "Maybe that's why a lot of people think that I've done something to my face. But, that's not true. On record, not true." "It's not that it's wrong, but for me, it has just been diet. So there's been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out." "You can pinch me, burn me...there's no plastic in here."

Nayanthara's career journey and upcoming projects

Nayanthara, who started her acting career in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare, has appeared in several successful films across languages since then. Last year, she made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. She's also awaiting the release of two Tamil films: Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. She is also filming for an untitled project with Kavin and Dear Students co-starring Nivin Pauly.