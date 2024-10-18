Summarize Simplifying... In short Martha Stewart, in her upcoming Netflix documentary, confessed to having an affair during her marriage to Andrew Stewart, advising women to leave unfaithful partners.

The documentary also delves into her rise from a model to the first female self-made billionaire, starting with a catering business that led to her first cookbook and eventually a successful lifestyle and home improvement career.

Her media empire includes a magazine and TV shows, with support from close friend and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Martha Stewart was married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990

Martha Stewart admits cheating on husband was 'very easy'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:43 pm Oct 18, 202403:43 pm

What's the story Martha Stewart, the famous retail businesswoman, writer, and television personality, recently revealed that she found it "very easy" to hide her extramarital affair during her marriage. The revelation came during a chat with businessman Lee Brian Schrager at the launch of her 100th book. When asked how she managed to keep the affair under wraps for so long, Stewart replied, "You have to be circumspect."

Affair disclosure

Stewart's affair revelation in Netflix documentary trailer

Earlier this month, Stewart publicly admitted to having an affair during her marriage to Andrew Stewart, in a trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Martha. The couple was married from 1961 to 1990. In the trailer, she advises young women: "If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s—." "Get out of that marriage." When asked about her own infidelity, she confirmed it but doubted whether her husband ever discovered it.

Career trajectory

Stewart's journey from model to self-made billionaire

The Netflix documentary also explores Stewart's career trajectory, her married life, and her legal troubles. It traces her journey from a model to the first female self-made billionaire. She began as a stockbroker before starting a catering business in the 1970s, which ultimately resulted in her first cookbook Entertaining in 1982. This was the start of her successful career in lifestyle and home improvement.

Media success

Stewart's media empire and Snoop Dogg's support

Further, Stewart also branched into television and launched her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, in the winter of 1990. Her close friend, rapper Snoop Dogg, attended her book launch to show his support. He posted a photo with a caption thanking Stewart and congratulating her on another book release. "Had to come out and support @marthastewart48 in NYC!!!," he posted on his Instagram, alongside a picture of him holding her new book.