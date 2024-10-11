Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Sex Education' star Connor Swindells tied the knot with 'Peaky Blinders' actress Amber Anderson in a ceremony filled with personal touches and Scottish traditions.

Anderson, who planned the wedding, wore a Vivienne Westwood gown and carried a silk bag from Patou as her "something blue", while Swindells sported Grenson shoes with their initials.

The reception featured a Celtic whisky ritual, Scottish dishes, and a ceilidh dance party, making it a truly unique celebration. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The couple got married at Boath House

'Sex Education' star Connor Swindells marries 'Peaky Blinders's Amber Anderson

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:15 pm Oct 11, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Connor Swindells, who shot to fame with the popular Netflix series Sex Education, has tied the knot with Peaky Blinders star Amber Anderson. The couple got married at Boath House in the Scottish Highlands, a place near Anderson's childhood home. The 28-year-old actor and his 32-year-old bride picked the venue for its sentimental value, per a Vogue feature.

Wedding preparations

Anderson orchestrated wedding plans with help from a planner

Revealing to Vogue, Anderson said she was the main planner for their wedding, only getting help from a Wide Sky Weddings planner in the last month. She almost picked her wedding dress on her first try but went for a fitting at Vivienne Westwood, where she found her perfect gown. "I just knew as soon as I tried it on," Anderson told Vogue.

Wedding outfits

Couple's wedding attire featured personal and sentimental touches

Anderson wore a satin white strapless gown from Vivienne Westwood, paired with elbow-length tulle gloves, Chanel jewelry, and Roger Vivier silver shoes. Her "something blue" was a silk bag from Patou in Paris, embroidered with the couple's names. Swindells also personalized his outfit with Grenson shoes with their initials on the soles.

Inclusive ceremony

Family and friends played significant roles in the ceremony

The couple made sure their loved ones were a part of their special day. Actor Alistair Petrie, who played Swindells's father on Sex Education, officiated the wedding while Anderson's godmother walked her down the aisle. "My dad sadly isn't very well, so he wasn't able to do it," Anderson shared about her father's absence. Their dog Moose also joined as the ring bearer.

Reception details

Couple incorporated Scottish traditions and personal touches

After the ceremony, Swindells and Anderson participated in a Celtic quaich ritual, drinking whisky from a shared cup. The reception included Scottish dishes like haggis, neeps, tatties, and individual chocolate nemesis cakes instead of a traditional wedding cake. Autumn de Wilde, director of Emma where the couple first met, gave a speech at the reception. The newlyweds' first dance was to The Orcadian Strip The Willow, after which Anderson changed into another Vivienne Westwood ensemble for ceilidh (Scottish dance party).