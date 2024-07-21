In short Simplifying... In short Anant and Radhika's wedding was a spectacle of opulence, with gifts pouring in from celebrities, tech giants, and Bollywood stars.

Lavish presents included a ₹640cr mansion, a ₹300cr private jet from Mark Zuckerberg, a Bugatti from Jeff Bezos, a luxury boat from Bill Gates, and extravagant jewelry.

Bollywood's glitterati also showered the couple with gifts, including a flat in France from Shah Rukh Khan, a Rolls-Royce from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and a sports bike from Salman Khan.

Extravagant gifts received by Anant Ambani and wife Radhika Merchant

₹640cr mansion, ₹300cr jet: What Anant-Radhika received as wedding gifts

What's the story Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani married Radhika Merchant on July 12. The grand three-day event was reportedly attended by 14,000 guests from around the world. A few days post-celebration, a list of extravagant gifts received by the couple has been disclosed. Among these gifts was a luxurious mansion in Palm Jumeirah from the groom's parents, valued at over ₹640cr, reported DNA. The mansion reportedly boasts 10 bedrooms and a private beach.

Luxury gifts

High-end vehicles and custom-made jewelry among wedding gifts

In addition to the mansion, Anant reportedly received a Bentley Continental GTC Speed car from his parents, valued at ₹5.42cr. If media reports are to be believed, Merchant was gifted custom-made jewelry, including a Cartier brooch worth ₹21.7cr and a pearl and diamond choker priced at a whopping ₹108cr. The couple's wedding gifts also included lavish presents from international guests such as actor John Cena, who allegedly contributed a Lamborghini worth ₹3cr.

Celebrity gifts

Tech giants showered the couple with extravagant gifts

Tech giants outdid themselves with extravagant presents. Jeff Bezos, the former Amazon CEO, gifted them a Bugatti valued at ₹11.50cr, while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly gave them a private plane priced at ₹300cr. Another source claimed Bill Gates offered a luxury boat worth ₹180cr. Additionally, Sundar Pichai provided a helicopter worth ₹100cr, and Ivanka Trump bestowed a stunning property in the US worth ₹80cr.

Bollywood presents

Shah Rukh Khan gifted a flat in France!

Bollywood stars also dazzled with their extravagant wedding gifts for the newlyweds. Shah Rukh Khan seemingly gifted a stunning flat in France worth ₹40cr, while the Bachchans presented an exquisite emerald neckpiece valued at ₹30cr. Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor contributed a sleek Mercedes worth ₹9cr, and Salman Khan offered a sports bike priced at ₹15cr. Meanwhile, soon parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone added a touch of luxury with a Rolls-Royce valued at ₹20cr.

Other gifts

More Bollywood glam gifts for the newlyweds

Wait, the list is far from over! According to BollywoodLife, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gifted a gold chain worth ₹19 lakh, while Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani presented a handcrafted shawl valued at ₹25 lakh. Additionally, Akshay Kumar contributed a luxurious gold pen worth ₹60 lakh, adding to the array of opulent wedding presents for Anant and Merchant.