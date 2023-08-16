'Chicken' jab to 'throttling' cross: How Musk is prodding Zuckerberg

Elon Musk seems to be provoking Mark Zuckerberg

The Elon Musk v/s Mark Zuckerberg MMA fight has the potential to be one of the most-watched fights in history. However, the Meta CEO seems disinterested now. According to him, Musk isn't serious about the fight. Musk is not ready to give up, though. He has been prodding Zuckerberg through actions and words. He first called Zuckerberg a "chicken." Now, he seems to be throttling access to multiple Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

Bluesky, Substack links also face throttling issue

Twitter, now known as X, encountered a 'technical glitch' that led to a five-second delay in link clicks for specific websites. This includes Meta-owned social media sites, other X rivals like Bluesky and Substack, and news websites such as the New York Times and Reuters. The issue impacted t.co links, which are shortened and processed by Twitter's link-shortening service. The Washington Post discovered that clicking on links to affected sites opened a blank screen for a few seconds.

Delaying access will affect traffic and ad revenue

By throttling access to these sites, X was trying to take away traffic and ad revenue from its rivals. From the list of apps, it is clear that Musk was targeting Zuckerberg. It seems the Tesla CEO really wants to fight Zuckerberg. The latter's lack of interest has certainly irked Musk. Will Musk's 'throttling' cross provoke Zuckerberg? That needs to be seen.

