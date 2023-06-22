Business

Mark Zuckerberg v/s Elon Musk: Tech titans ready to rumble

Written by Athik Saleh June 22, 2023 | 12:46 pm 3 min read

Mark Zuckerberg accepted Elon Musk's challenge for a cage fight

Two tech titans, locked up in an octagon, fighting for the pride of their companies—a fight promo can't get better than that. No, we are not joking. It might actually happen. In one corner, we have Elon Musk, the world's richest man who changed electric mobility and space exploration, and on the other, we have Mark Zuckerberg, the man that changed social media.

Why does this story matter?

The Meta v/s Twitter rivalry is getting real. The former is working on an Instagram-based app to challenge Twitter. The app that looks like a mix of Instagram and Twitter could be a formidable challenger to the latter. As you can expect, Musk is not a big fan of Meta's move. But who would have thought the tech rivalry could reach the metal cage?

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a 'cage match'

It all started with a recent Twitter post about 'Threads,' Meta's upcoming Twitter rival. The company is calling it a "sanely run" replacement for Twitter. Under the tweet, Musk made a sarcastic comment about a world under Zuckerberg's "thumb." A Twitter user asked Musk to be careful about Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu training. "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk responded.

Musk isn't scared of Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu training

Zuckerberg asked Musk to send the location of the fight

Zuckerberg responded to Musk's challenge. The Meta CEO posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his verified Instagram account. On the screenshot, it was written, "send me location." Those words mean business. The phrase was used by former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during his famous rivalry with Conor McGregor. It later became a battle cry for fight fans.

Musk wants to fight in Vegas

The Verge's Alex Heath confirmed Zuckerberg's intention to fight. It didn't take much time for Musk to confirm the location. "Vegas octagon," wrote Musk in a tweet. Well, the fighters have accepted the challenge, and the location is set. What's next? We need a date, a press conference, and a weigh-in. It's about to get serious.

Who will win the fight?

The biggest question is: Who is going to win? Musk has an advantage when it comes to physicality. We think he has a better reach too. However, Zuckerberg is a trained jiu-jitsu fighter who won gold and silver medals at his first tournament. Musk may have a chance on the feet (if he trains), but Zuckerberg ought to be better on the ground.

