Student who tracked Musk's jet joins Bluesky after Twitter ban

Written by Athik Saleh May 08, 2023, 07:34 pm 2 min read

Bluesky has emerged as a strong rival to Twitter (Photo credit: Bluesky)

Many Twitter alternatives have been in the spotlight after Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging platform. But none has caught the fancy of current and former Twitterati like Bluesky. It even caught the eye of Jack Sweeney, the student behind the famous account that tracked Elon Musk's jet. Sweeney is now a member of Bluesky. Let's see why he joined the Twitter rival.

Why does this story matter?

Since Musk's arrival at the helm, Twitter has undergone a series of changes. One among them is the mass exodus of users to Twitter lookalikes.

Bluesky, an app conceptualized by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and incubated within the company, is one of them.

Still in its beta stage, the app is looking like a strong challenger to Twitter.

Sweeney joined Nostr too

Sweeney, a college student, rose to fame through his account @ElonJet. The account tracked Musk's jet's whereabouts, which the Twitter CEO wasn't happy with. He was soon suspended from the platform. So were multiple others who posted the link to @ElonJet. Sweeny has now joined Bluesky and Nostr. Do you know what's the similarity between these two new social media platforms? Dorsey.

Dorsey asked Sweeney to create accounts

Dorsey is the one behind Sweeney joining Bluesky and Nostr. During a short conversation, Sweeney asked Dorsey, "What's ur take on ElonJet?" To this, Dorsey said, "keep on keeping on." Additionally, he asked Sweeney to share updates on Bluesky and Nostr. This inspired the college student to set up his personal and @ElonJet accounts on both platforms.

Dorsey was a vocal supporter of Musk

Following @ElonJet's arrival on Nostr, Dorsey said, "It's finally here." Dorsey's endorsement of @ElonJet signals an apparent change of heart for the former Twitter CEO. He was once a vocal supporter of Musk's takeover of Twitter. "Elon is the singular solution I trust," Dorsey once said endorsing the Tesla CEO's acquisition of the microblogging platform.

Dorsey said Musk should not have bought Twitter

Dorsey has not posted anything on Twitter since January. It seems mass layoffs and other changes to the platform disenchanted the tech entrepreneur. Recently, he said Musk shouldn't have done the Twitter deal. He said Musk hasn't proved to be the "best possible" leader for Twitter. "I think he should have walked away and paid the $1b," Dorsey said referring to the break-up fee.