Elon Musk calls Mark Zuckerberg 'chicken' for canceling cage fight

Written by Athik Saleh August 14, 2023 | 10:14 am 2 min read

Mark Zuckerberg said Elon Musk isn't serious about fighting him

The ongoing feud between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has escalated further, with Musk taunting the Meta CEO by calling him a "chicken." This comes in response to Zuckerberg's dismissal of their proposed cage match, as he believes Musk isn't serious about the fight. Zuckerberg had urged Musk to either commit to a real MMA fight or move on.

Take a look at Musk's remark

Musk suggested a practice bout at Zuckerberg's backyard

A screenshot shared by Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, revealed a conversation between the two tech giants in which Musk asked Zuckerberg if he wanted to do a practice bout at his house next week. Zuckerberg responded by reiterating that if Musk was serious about a real MMA fight, he should train independently and make a decision about participating in the match.

Zuckerberg is skeptical about Musk's resolve to fight

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date," wrote Zuckerberg on Threads. "Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me."

