Tesla's first car in India could be Model Y

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 21, 2023 | 01:04 pm 2 min read

Tesla Model Y has been found testing in India multiple times (Photo credit: Tesla)

After the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk, it is now confirmed that Tesla cars will ply on Indian roads soon. This begs the question, what will be the company's first four-wheeler here? Well, we believe it might be the Model Y. From being registered in the country to undergoing multiple tests here, there are several reasons to support our point.

Model Y was seen testing 3 times in 2021

Back in August 2021, four Tesla cars were approved by the Indian government. Though the monikers were not revealed, reports suggest they might be two variants of the Model 3 and Model Y, respectively. Two years back, the Model Y electric SUV was also spotted testing thrice on our roads, in the months of August, September, and December. The test mules had right-hand-drive layout.

Demand for both EVs and SUVs is growing

SUV is the fastest-growing car segment in the Indian automotive scene. Such vehicles have a considerable road presence, all-terrain traversing capabilities, and tech-loaded cabins. The Model Y being an SUV will tick all the right boxes here. Moreover, its all-electric powertrain will also fulfill the aspirations of sustainable mobility. However, it is unlikely that Tesla will introduce its self-driving Autopilot system here anytime soon.

Here's recalling the Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y has a sloping roofline, sculpted bonnet, closed grille, sweptback LED headlights, alloy wheels, a raked windshield, and wrap-around taillights. Inside, the electric SUV offers heated seats, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a panoramic glass roof, a 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and adaptive cruise control. A 360-degree-view camera, multiple airbags, and Autopilot technology are also available.

It delivers up to 531km of range

Tesla Model Y gets two electric motors. The standard model sprints from 0-96km/h in five seconds, hits a top speed of 217.2km/h, and delivers a range of 449km. The Long Range variant accelerates from 0-96km/h in 4.8 seconds, attains 217.2km/h top speed, and promises 531km range. Finally, the Performance trim does 0-96km/h in 3.5 seconds, hits 249.4km/h top speed, and delivers a 487.6km range.

Tesla Model Y: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Tesla Model Y in India will be disclosed at the time of its debut. However, in the US, the car carries a starting price tag of $47,740 (around Rs. 39.2 lakh).

