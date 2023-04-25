Business

Contrary to Elon Musk's claims, father says emerald mine existed

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 25, 2023, 05:31 pm 3 min read

Errol Musk claims an emerald mine existed

Elon Musk is not a big fan of the emerald mine that his father purportedly owned. He recently offered a million Dogecoin to whoever can prove the existence of this mine. It looks like he owes his father, Errol Musk, one million Dogecoin. The senior Musk, in an interview with The Sun, said he can prove that the mine existed.

Why does this story matter?

An emerald mine in the underbelly of the African continent has been part of the Musk lore for a while. The narratives about the mine are plenty.

We haven't heard anything about it for a while, but Musk's reply to Twitter user DogeDesigner has stirred the pot again.

It should be interesting to see how Musk responds to his father's claims.

Elon knows about the mine: Errol Musk

Musk's father not only confirmed the existence of the mine but also said Musk knew about it. "When I read that, I wondered, can I enter, because I can prove it existed," Musk senior said. "Elon knows it's true. All the kids know about it. My daughter has three or four emerald pendants," he added.

Musk's move to the US was apparently funded by emeralds

Errol Musk did not stop there. According to him, the mine also paid for Musk's move to the US. "During that time," he said speaking of Musk's college years, "I managed to send money I made from emerald sales to him and Kimbal for living expenses." But the father did not throw his son completely under the bus.

There was no mining company or financial statement: Musk senior

Justifying Elon's denial of the existence of the mine, Errol Musk said, "What Elon is saying is that there was no formal mine. It was a rock formation protruding from the ground in the middle of nowhere." "There was no mining company. There are no signed agreements or financial statements," he explained. "No one owned anything," he added.

Elon talked about an emerald mine in Zambia in 2014

In his interview, Musk's father said the mine was in Zambia. This negates rumors surrounding the mine's existence in South Africa. Do you know who else talked about a Zambian emerald mine long ago? Elon Musk. In a 2014 interview with Forbes, Musk said his father had a share in an emerald mine in Zambia. So, why is he denying its existence now?

Why is Musk denying the mine's existence?

As with many Muskian stories, it is unclear what's true about this emerald mine too. If we believe Musk's words from 2014, it is baffling to see him offering a million Dogecoin to anyone who can prove its existence. Maybe he is doing it for fun. Or maybe, he does not want it to look like the emeralds played any role in his success.