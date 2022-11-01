Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 01, 2022, 10:57 am 3 min read

Dogecoin's value has gone up by 14.9% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 0.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,520.04. Compared to last week, it is 6.2% up. Ethereum is flat compared to yesterday and is trading at $1,592.87. Compared to last week, it is 18.6% up. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $393.47 billion and $191.56 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $328.23, which is 5.6% higher than yesterday and 19.9% up since last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 0.3% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.5% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.9%) and $0.11 (up 14.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has increased by 15.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.73 (down 1.2%), $6.62 (down 1.6%), $0.000011 (up 4.9%), and $0.99 (down 1.0%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 15.8%, while Polka Dot has risen by 12.1%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 29.2% of its value, whereas Polygon is 1.0% up.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Chain, Dogecoin, BNB, Shiba Inu, and Synthetix. They are trading at $0.066 (up 25.66%), $0.11 (up 14.98%), $327.88 (up 5.52%), $0.000011 (up 5.30%), and $2.55 (up 4.15%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 2.66%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, Klaytn, Chiliz, Algorand, and TerraClassicUSD. They are trading at $1.51 (down 8.33%), $0.22 (down 5.52%), $0.22 (down 5.08%), $0.33 (down 4.72%), and $0.033 (down 3.63%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $18.67 billion (up 20.86%) and $1.78 billion (up 47.19%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.11 billion, which is up 16.43% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $19.05 (down 0.43%), $7.02 (up 0.28%), $20,494.56 (down 0.05%), and $7.75 (down 1.05%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Chiliz, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.68 (up 0.09%), $4.70 (down 0.43%), $0.88 (down 1.36%), $0.22 (down 1.95%), and $1.42 (down 0.51%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.27 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $941.59 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.08 trillion three months ago.