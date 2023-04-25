Business

Sensex climbs 75 points, Nifty settles just below 17,770

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2023, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.28% to close at 8,815 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Tuesday, with the Sensex settling at 60,130.71 points and Nifty ending flat at 17,769.25 points. While the broader market traded flat, the midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.28% to close at 8,815.1 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY INFRA, gaining 1.29%, 0.76%, and 0.62%, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, and Britannia emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.47%, 2.38%, and 2.16%, respectively. However, HDFC Life, UPL, and HDFC Bank emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.53%, 2.16%, and 1.47%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.32% to 3,264.87 points while the Hang Seng Index too declined 1.74% to 19,617.88 points. The Nikkei index, however, edged 0.09% higher, closing at 28,620.07 points. In the US, NASDAQ shed 0.29% to 12,037.2 points.

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.1% to close at Rs. 81.9 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 59,985. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 371, or 0.49%, to Rs. 74,625. Crude oil futures slipped 0.66% to $78.66 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices was witnessed

The cost of fuel remained the same on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel continues to retail at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol are selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $27,316.15, which is up 0.01% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,814.77, which is down 1.35%. Meanwhile, Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (0.01% up), $329.62 (0.03% down), and $0.379 (1.57% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.36% lower than yesterday at $0.07846.