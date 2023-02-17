Business

Sensex falls 317 points, Nifty ends below the 17,950 mark

Feb 17, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 1.05% to close at 8,658.85 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.52% to 61,002.57 points, the Nifty fell 0.51% to 17,944.2 points. The midcap indices were also in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 90.85 points, or 1.05%, to 8,658.85 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY INFRA, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY ENERGY emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.44%, 0.34%, and 0.18%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Larsen, BPCL, and UltraTech Cement, adding 2.21%, 1.84%, and 1.76%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, Adani Enterprises, Nestle, and IndusInd Bank lead the negative pack, plummeting 4.11%, 3.1%, and 2.93%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.12% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.12% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.82 in the forex trade. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.6% and the latter shedding 1.63% to settle at Rs. 55,890 and Rs. 64,565, respectively. The crude oil futures fell by $1.34, or 1.7% to $77.61 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Friday shed 267.86 points to 20,719.81 points while the Nikkei gained 183.31 points to 27,513.13 points. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 214.76 points, or 1.78%, to 11,855.83 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $23,749.98 which is 3.64% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 1.46% and is now selling at $1,662.94. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $309.59 (3.84% down), and $0.3943 (3.25% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 3.05% lower than yesterday at $0.08652.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.