Sensex slips to 59,605 points, Nifty settles near 17,500 mark

Written by Mudit Dube Feb 23, 2023, 04:06 pm 2 min read

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex fell 0.23% to 59,605.8 points, while the Nifty slid 0.25% to 17,511.25 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,507.45 points. Yesterday, both stock indices plunged 1.55% with the Sensex losing over 900 points.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers today?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY FMCG topped the list, edging up 0.53%, 0.35% and 0.26%, respectively. Hindalco, Axis Bank, and Coal India were the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.93%, 1.66%, and 1.51%, respectively. Asian Paints, Larsen, and Divis Labs emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.28%, 1.81%, and 1.73%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 72.49 points to 20,351.35 while the Nikkei rose 368.78 points to 27,104.32. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 14.77 points, or 0.13%, to 11,507.07.

24kt gold is trading at Rs. 55,794 per 10 grams

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.14% to Rs. 82.74 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 55,794 per 10 grams and Rs. 64,965 per kilogram, respectively. On the other hand, the crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $74.51 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $24,311.66, a 0.84% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.51% and is trading at $1,664.87. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $311.30 (1.28% up), and $0.3913 (1.60% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.21% lower than yesterday at $0.08547.