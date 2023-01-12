Business

Sensex falls below 60,000 mark, Nifty settles at 17,858

Sensex falls below 60,000 mark, Nifty settles at 17,858

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 12, 2023, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.42% to close at 8,748.9 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Thursday with the Sensex settling at 59,958.03 points and Nifty ending flat at 17,858.2 points. The midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 36.5 points, or 0.42%, to 8,748.9 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY AUTO, gaining 0.79%, 0.43%, and 0.13%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were SBI Life Insurance, UltraTech Cement, and Larsen, adding 2.06%, 1.88%, and 1.61%, respectively. Meanwhile, Divis Labs, Reliance, and BPCL were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 3.11%, 2.03%, and 2.01%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.03% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.03% to Rs. 81.55 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 55,815, while the silver prices climbed 0.86% to Rs. 68,555. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.63, or 0.81% to $78.25 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asia, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,163.45 points and 26,449.82 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 0.36% to 21,514.1 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 189.04 points, or 1.76%, to 10,931.67 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $18,164.63, up 0.09% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,399.46, up 0.05%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% down), $283.16 (0.11% down), and $0.3226 (0.14% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.04% lower than yesterday at $0.07858.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.