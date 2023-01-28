Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 28, 2023, 02:02 pm 3 min read

Ethereum is down 4.2% from last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.1% over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $22,988.84. It is 1.2% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.5% from yesterday and now trades at $1,592.03. It is down 4.2% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $443.23 billion and $192.09 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $308.22, which is 0.8% up from yesterday and a 1.1% rise from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 1.0% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.4% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.1%) and $0.099 (up 4.9%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 5.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.30 (up 1.5%), $6.51 (up 0.8%), $0.000011 (up 3.2%), and $1.13 (up 3.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 5.0% while Polka Dot has gained 4.0%. Shiba Inu has lost 2.8% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 10.4%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Gala, Trust Wallet Token, Avalanche, Frax Share, and Enjin Coin. They are trading at $0.055 (up 21.35%), $1.73 (up 13.35%), $20.46 (up 12.79%), $11.09 (up 9.89%), and $0.44 (up 9.66%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.74%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Threshold, Theta Network, eCash, UNUS SED LEO, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $0.044 (down 13.27%), $1.10 (down 6.48%), $0.000033 (down 5.05%), $3.59 (down 3.01%), and $6.19 (down 1.99%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $17.16 billion (down 13.05%) and $1.63 billion (down 15.81%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.54 billion which is down 14.67% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $20.46 (up 12.94%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), $6.79 (up 0.54%), $22,955.94 (up 0.03%), and $7.32 (up 1.05%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, Flow, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.18 (down 2.30%), $0.77 (up 5.60%), $11.85 (up 2.73%), $1.09 (down 0.65%), and $0.77 (up 3.28%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.43 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $807.37 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $983.56 billion.