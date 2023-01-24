Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, BNB

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, BNB

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 24, 2023, 11:09 am 3 min read

Ethereum has increased 3.8% compared to last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 1.3% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $23,051.34. It is 8.9% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.2% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,638.17. It has increased by 3.8% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $444.31 billion and $197.4 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $321.73, which is 5.4% more than yesterday and 7.6% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 3% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.7% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.7%) and $0.088 (down 0.8%), respectively.

Solana has risen 4.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.71 (up 0.3%), $6.62 (up 4.9%), $0.000011 (flat), and $1.01 (up 0.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 4.8% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 14%. Shiba Inu is up 15% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 1.2%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Threshold, Rocket Pool, BitDAO, PancakeSwap, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $0.044 (up 83.07%), $41.02 (up 17.82%), $0.55 (up 10.06%), $4.18 (up 8.62%), and $2.54 (up 8.41%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.2%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.52%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Axie Infinity, Aptos, Nexo, Helium, and Terra. They are trading at $12.07 (down 8.74%), $13.04 (down 5.81%), $0.88 (down 3.16%), $2.98 (down 2.38%), and $2.27 (down 2.19%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $19.91 billion (up 5.07%) and $2.12 billion (up 21.93%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.65 billion which is up 56.08% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $18.55 (up 3.74%), $6.76 (down 1.53%), $23,001.21 (up 1.29%), and $7.12 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. ApeCoin, Decentraland, Flow, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.79 (up 0.1%), $0.77 (down 0.76%), $1.23 (up 3.06%), $12.07 (down 8.7%), and $0.77 (down 1.76%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $51.55 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $810.66 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $941.98 billion.