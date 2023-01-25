Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 25, 2023, 11:09 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 1.4% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 1.9% over the last 24 hours, trading at $22,621.23. It is 6.9% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 5.5% from yesterday and is trading at $1,546.85. From the previous week, it is down 1.4%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $436.25 billion and $186.47 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $301.85, which is 6.2% lower than yesterday and 0.6% up since last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 3.0% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.0% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 6.5%) and $0.088 (down 6.1%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 0.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.91 (down 7.3%), $6.18 (down 6.6%), $0.000011 (down 6.9%), and $0.99 (down 4.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 0.1%, while Polka Dot has risen by 3.7%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 6.7% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 3.7%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Threshold, Quant, UNUS SED LEO, USDD, and Dai. They are trading at $0.055 (up 13.79%), $153.66 (up 6.03%), $3.47 (up 1.08%), $0.99 (up 0.17%), and $1 (up 0.09%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 5.14%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Flow, Optimism, Rocket Pool, EthereumPoW, and Synthetix. They are trading at $1.07 (down 12.39%), $2.01 (down 11.88%), $36.71 (down 10.72%), $3.71 (down 9.99%), and $2.32 (down 9.67%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $19.95 billion (up 3.21%) and $2.31 billion (up 8.82%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.72 billion, which is up 9.68% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (up 0.11%), $17.02 (down 8.33%), $6.29 (down 7.07%), $22,579.7 (down 1.86%), and $6.72 (down 5.58%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, Flow, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.45 (down 5.55%), $0.66 (down 9.45%), $11.22 (down 7.23%), $1.07 (down 12.42%), and $0.77 (down 8.68%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.98 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $811.44 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $931.04 billion.