Sensex falls 453 points, Nifty ends below 17,900 mark

Jan 06, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 slipped 0.64% to close at 8,752.3 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed yet another fall. The Sensex plunged 0.76% to 59,900.37 points, while the Nifty fell 0.74% to 17,859.45 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 56.3 points, or 0.64%, to 8,752.3 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market on Friday were NIFTY ENERGY and NIFTY FMCG, gaining 0.04% and 0.03%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Britannia, M&M, and Reliance, which climbed 1.13%, 0.93%, and 0.85%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, and TCS, which plunged 3.16%, 2.99%, and 2.96%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.2% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.2% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 82.72 in the forex trade. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 55,328, while the silver futures jumped 0.51% to Rs. 68,425. The crude oil futures prices soared 0.34% to settle at $74.58 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.29% and 0.59% to 20,991.64 points and 25,973.85 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.08% to 3,157.64 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 1.47% to 10,305.24 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $16,789.52, down 0.12% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 0.14% and is trading at $1,247.65. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9998 (0.01% up), $256.50 (0.20% down), and $0.272 (0.11% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07092, down 0.20% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.