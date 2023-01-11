Business

Sensex slips to 60,105 points, Nifty settles at 17,890

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 11, 2023, 03:56 pm 2 min read

The stock market on Wednesday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex fell 0.02% to settle at 60,105.5 points, while the Nifty declined by 0.1% to end at 17,890.2 points. The midcap stocks also traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,785.4 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.74%, 0.7%, and 0.52%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Hindalco, BPCL, and Sun Pharma, which climbed up 2.71%, 1.67%, and 1.6%, respectively. Bharti Airtel, Cipla, and Divis Labs emerged as the most losing stocks, falling by 3.54%, 2.86%, and 2.5%, respectively.

INR goes up 0.25% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.25% to close at Rs. 81.58 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.36% to Rs. 55,912, while that of silver futures climbed 0.88% to Rs. 68,962. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $75.56 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.24% to settle at 3,161.84 points. However, Hang Seng plunged to 21,436.05 points while the Nikkei declined to 26,446 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 1.01% to 10,742.63 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $17,455.03, a 0.06% increase from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 0.12% and is selling at $1,335.66. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (flat), $277.97 (0.22% up), and $0.3155 (0.46% up), respectively. Up 0.27% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07707.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.