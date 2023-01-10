Business

Sensex plunges 631 points, Nifty ends below 17,915 mark

Sensex plunges 631 points, Nifty ends below 17,915 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 10, 2023, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.46% to close at 8,786.3 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 1.05% to 60,115.48 points, while the Nifty fell 1.04% to 17,914.15 points. The midcap indices were also trading in the red as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 40.65 points, or 0.46%, to 8,786.3 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

NIFTY AUTO emerged as the top-gaining sector of the market on Tuesday, edging up by 0.28%. The top stock gainers were Tata Motors, Hindalco, and Apollo Hospital, which climbed 6.01%, 1.5%, and 1.41%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, and Eicher Motors, which plunged 5.73%, 3.19%, and 2.85%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.62% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.62% to Rs. 81.85 versus the $ in the forex trade. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 55,812. However, the silver prices fell by 439, or 0.64%, to Rs. 68,461. The crude oil futures slipped 0.55% to $75.24 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Tuesday. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,169.51 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 21,331.46 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 26,175.56 points. In the US, NASDAQ rose 66.36 points, or 0.63%, to 10,635.65 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $17,254.22, a 0.05% decrease from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 0.09% and is trading at $1,329.35. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $275.49 (0.15% up), and $0.3172 (0.20% down), respectively. Up 0.22% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07658.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.