Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Jan 27, 2023

Bitcoin has lost 1.4% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $22,859.05. It is 8.4% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 2.9% from yesterday and is trading at $1,569.64. From last week, it is up 1.2%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $440.4 billion and $189.07 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $302.80, which is 1.5% down from yesterday and 2.7% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling 2.2% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.9% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.9%) and $0.088 (down 1.9%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 11.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.78 (down 4.2%), $6.38 (down 1.1%), $0.000011 (down 2.2%), and $1.10 (up 9.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 11.0% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 9.9%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 0.6% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 15.3%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Fantom, eCash, Polygon, Bitcoin SV, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.44 (up 13.63%), $0.000044 (up 10.17%), $1.09 (up 9.04%), $44.56 (up 7.57%), and $2.42 (up 3.31%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.49%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Threshold, Optimism, Lido DAO, Frax Share, and Mina. They are trading at $0.055 (down 10.75%), $2.14 (down 10.57%), $2.27 (down 9.43%), $9.92 (down 9.02%), and $0.66 (down 8.87%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $19.27 billion (down 17.87%) and $1.97 billion (down 15.26%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.64 billion, which is down 7.52% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $17.87 (down 2.37%), $6.62 (up 0.32%), $22,746.85 (down 1.62%), and $7.09 (up 1.64%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, Flow, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $6.20 (down 0.81%), $0.66 (down 4.60%), $11.41 (down 5.21%), $1.07 (down 6.89%), and $0.77 (down 4.65%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.95 billion. Both the metrics have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $814.9 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.0 trillion.