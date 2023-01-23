Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Dogecoin, Tether, Bitcoin, Solana

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 23, 2023, 11:41 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has lost 0.6% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $22,762.22. It is 9.2% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.4% from yesterday and is trading at $1,636.68. From the previous week, it is up 5.5%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $438.65 billion and $197.2 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $305.75, which is 1.2% more than yesterday and 1.3% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 0.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 6% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.7%) and $0.099 (up 5.8%), respectively.

Solana is up by 8.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.72 (down 2.5%), $6.33 (up 1%), $0.000011 (up 0.2%), and $1.01 (up 1.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 8.2% while Polka Dot has risen by 6.6%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 13.5% whereas Polygon is 2.5% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Axie Infinity, STEPN, Osmosis, Flow, and Fantom. They are trading at $13.28 (up 43.38%), $0.66 (up 21.21%), $0.99 (up 17.26%), $1.2 (up 12.9%), and $0.33 (up 12.41%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.56%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Optimism, OKB, Kava, Solana, and Frax Share. They are trading at $2.25 (down 4.83%), $36.21 (down 3.87%), $1.02 (down 3.57%), $24.71 (down 2.48%), and $10.13 (down 1.92%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $17.98 billion (down 17.90%) and $1.77 billion (down 19.09%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.41 billion which is down 21.51% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $17.96 (up 5.17%), $6.88 (up 2.06%), $22,714.62 (down 0.28%), and $7.12 (up 3.02%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, Flow, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $5.76 (up 2.36%), $0.77 (up 0.19%), $13.28 (up 43.3%), $1.20 (up 12.85%), and $0.88 (up 1.29%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.73 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $811.2 billion last month, in comparison to $923.5 billion three months ago.