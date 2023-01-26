Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 26, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 6.6% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 2.2% in the past 24 hours, trading at $23,189.67. It is 11.9% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 4.4% from yesterday and is trading at $1,617.13. From the previous week, it is up 6.6%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $447.08 billion and $194.99 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $307.45, up 1.5% from yesterday and 6.9% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 1.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.3% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 7.5%) and $0.088 (up 2.9%), respectively.

Solana is up by 19.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.81 (up 7.9%), $6.46 (up 4.2%), $0.000011 (up 4.0%), and $1.01 (up 4.7%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 19.0%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 14.2%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 5.0% of its value, whereas Polygon is 6.7% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Aptos, Mina, STEPN, Threshold, and Optimism. They are trading at $19.13 (up 46.60%), $0.77 (up 28.62%), $0.66 (up 25.05%), $0.066 (up 23.28%), and $2.39 (up 18.80%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.31%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin SV, Fei USD, Gemini Dollar, USDD, and Binance USD. They are trading at $41.38 (down 2.57%), $0.99 (down 0.65%), $0.99 (down 0.37%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $22.01 billion (up 15.95%) and $2.32 billion (up 0.18%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.68 billion, which is down 0.29% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (down 0.03%), $18.20 (up 6.93%), $6.60 (up 4.91%), $23,128.70 (up 2.40%), and $6.98 (up 3.76%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, Flow, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $6.24 (up 14.18%), $0.66 (up 5.34%), $12.02 (up 7.31%), $1.14 (up 6.76%), and $0.77 (up 3.81%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.23 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $810.08 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $970.41 billion.