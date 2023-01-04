Business

Sensex falls 636 points, Nifty settles below 18,050 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 04, 2023, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 1.12% to close at 8,745.7 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 1.05% to 60,657.45 points, while the Nifty fell 1.05% to 18,042.95 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 slipped 97.65 points, or 1.12%, to 8,745.7 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Divis Labs, Maruti Suzuki, and HDFC Life emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.12%, 0.54%, and 0.53%, respectively. NIFTY METAL, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PSU BANK emerged as the top losing sectors, falling 2.15%, 2.09%, and 1.86%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Coal India, which plunged 4.17%, 4.05%, and 3.17%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.09% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.09% to end at Rs. 82.81 against the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained 0.83%, to settle at Rs. 55,993, silver futures shot up by 0.87% to Rs. 70,523. The crude oil futures fell by $2.51, or 3.21% to $75.68 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei dropping to 3,123.52 points, 20,793.11 points, and 25,716.86 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ fell 79.5 points, or 0.76%, to 10,386.98 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,851.65, a 0.58% increase from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,249.31, up 2.57%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9998 (flat), $254.91 (3.42% up), and $0.2651 (4.34% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.57% higher than yesterday at $0.07218.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.