Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 21, 2023, 12:43 pm 3 min read

Ethereum is up 13.5% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 7.8% in the past 24 hours to now trade at $22,600.01. Compared to last week, it is 13.3% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 6.5% from yesterday and now trades at $1,650.20. It is up 13.5% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $435.6 billion and $198.89 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $303.14, which is 5.0% higher than yesterday and 3.1% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 5.6% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.9% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 7.7%) and $0.088 (up 7.5%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 36.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25 (up 18.4%), $6.23 (up 6.8%), $0.000011 (up 7.0%), and $1.02 (up 7.7%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 36.7% while Polka Dot has gained 15.2%. Shiba Inu has gained 19.6% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 9.3% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Aptos, Optimism, Hedera, Solana, and Decentraland. They are trading at $11.52 (up 45.79%), $2.28 (up 29%), $0.077 (up 19.96%), $24.92 (up 18.38%), and $0.77 (up 17.86%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 6.75%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Fei USD, UNUS SED LEO, Gemini Dollar, Pax Dollar, and Binance USD. They are trading at $0.99 (down 1.26%), $3.45 (down 0.71%), $0.99 (down 0.61%), $1 (down 0.09%), and $0.99 (down 0.06%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $20.46 billion (up 65.86%) and $2.36 billion (up 46.26%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.68 billion which is up 32.97% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $17.28 (up 8.24%), $6.71 (up 9.65%), $22,562.33 (up 7.64%), and $7 (up 8.65%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Flow, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.28 (up 7.68%), $0.77 (up 17.77%), $0.77 (up 13.92%), $1.11 (up 10.57%), and $1.13 (up 14.22%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $980.83 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.55 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $814.61 billion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $913.32 billion.