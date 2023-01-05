Business

Sensex slips 304 points, Nifty falls below 18,000 mark

Sensex slips 304 points, Nifty falls below 18,000 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 05, 2023, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.71% to close at 8,808.6 points

The stock market on Thursday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 60,353.27 points and the Nifty stood at 17,992.15 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.71% to close at 8,808.6 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Thursday, NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.53%, 1.14%, and 1.02%, respectively. JSW Steel, Britannia, and Bajaj Auto emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.23%, 2.22%, and 2.2%, respectively. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and ICICI Bank emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 7.2%, 5.22%, and 2.26%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.29% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.29% to Rs. 82.56 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 55,587 and Rs. 68,539, respectively. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.85, or 1.14% to $75 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asia, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,155.22 points and 25,820.8 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.25% to 21,052.17 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 71.77 points to 10,458.76 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $16,804.88, down 0.26% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.13% and is trading at $1,247.80. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9998 (flat), $256.10 (0.48% up), and $0.2641 (0.39% down), respectively. Up 0.97% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07288.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.