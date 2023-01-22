Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 22, 2023, 11:36 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 5.1% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 1.2% in the past 24 hours and is now trading at $22,885.74. It is 8.9% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 1.3% from yesterday and now trades at $1,628.61. It is up 5.1% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $441.09 billion and $196.43 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $302.27, which is 0.1% lower than yesterday and 1.2% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 0.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.9% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.3%) and $0.088 (down 0.7%), respectively.

Solana is up by 3.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.25 (up 1.1%), $6.26 (up 0.2%), $0.000011 (down 0.4%), and $0.99 (down 3.1%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 3.9% while Polka Dot has gained 3.8%. Shiba Inu is up 15.8% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 1.0%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Aptos, OKB, ApeCoin, Optimism, and BitDAO. They are trading at $13.92 (up 23.73%), $37.63 (up 7.88%), $5.63 (up 7.60%), $2.44 (up 6.87%), and $0.55 (up 2.24%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.91%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Frax Share, Casper, GMX, Ravencoin, and Flow. They are trading at $10.25 (down 8.69%), $0.033 (down 5.24%), $48.76 (down 4.60%), $0.022 (down 3.95%), and $1.07 (down 3.92%), respectively.

These are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $21.3 billion (up 1.95%) and $2.16 billion (down 8.81%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.05%), $17.04 (down 1.69%), $6.74 (up 0.35%), $22,790.88 (up 1.09%), and $6.90 (down 2.03%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Flow, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $5.63 (up 7.59%), $0.77 (down 0.19%), $0.88 (up 1.48%), $1.07 (down 3.84%), and $1.10 (down 0.46%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.1 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $809.58 billion, compared to $919.96 billion three months ago.