Sensex climbs 303 points, Nifty settles above 17,950 mark

Jan 13, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 ended flat at 8,747.4 points

On Friday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.5% to 60,261.18 points while the Nifty climbed 0.55% to 17,956.6 points. The midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,747.4 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Friday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY IT, which rose 1.33%, 1.25%, and 0.74%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, and Tata Steel, which climbed 2.09%, 2.03%, and 1.99%, respectively. Titan Company, Apollo Hospital, and Nestle emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.2%, 0.56%, and 0.45%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.28% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.28% to Rs. 81.33 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices shot up by Rs. 269, or 0.48%, to Rs. 56,144, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 68,598. The crude oil futures prices soared 0.41% to settle at $78.9 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.01% to 3,195.31 points, while the Hang Seng Index also rose 1.04% to 21,738.66 points. But the Nikkei fell 1.25% to 26,119.52 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.64% to 11,001.1 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $18,906.08, up 3.91% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.62% and is trading at $1,408.77. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% up), $286.54 (1.24% up), and $0.3312 (2.70% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08015, up 2.04% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.