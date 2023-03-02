Business

Sensex falls 502 points, Nifty ends below 17,350 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 02, 2023, 03:51 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,549 points

The markets on Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 501.73 points, or 0.85%, to 58,909.35 points, the Nifty shed 129 points, or 0.74%, to 17,321.9 points. The midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,549 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY ENERGY, gaining 2.02%, 0.31%, and 0.12%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and Coal India, which climbed 3.09%, 2.05%, and 1.87%, respectively. Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, and TCS emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.61%, 2.44%, and 1.82%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.1% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.1% to settle at Rs. 82.59 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 55,768, while the silver futures tumbled 0.91% to Rs. 63,350. The crude oil futures prices soared 1.7% to settle at $78.3 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday shed 190.25 points to 20,429.46 points while the Nikkei gained 17.66 points to 27,498.87 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.66% lower to 11,379.48 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,416.82, a 1.50% decrease from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 0.68% and is trading at $1,642.54. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $298.45 (1.91% down), and $0.3529 (2.31% down), respectively. Down 1.77% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08072.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.