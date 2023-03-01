Business

Sensex climbs 449 points, Nifty settles just above 17,450 mark

Sensex climbs 449 points, Nifty settles just above 17,450 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 01, 2023, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 climbed 1.3% to close at 8,567.7 points

On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.76% to 59,411.08 points while the Nifty climbed 0.84% to 17,450.9 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.3% to close at 8,567.7 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY MEDIA, gaining 3.81%, 2.89%, and 1.89%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, and UPL, which climbed 15.41%, 3.42%, and 2.69%, respectively. Britannia, Power Grid Corp, and Cipla emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.79%, 1.53%, and 0.71%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.2% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.2% to close at Rs. 82.5 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. Gold and silver futures traded flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 55,753, the price of silver ended at Rs. 63,890. The crude oil futures fell by $0.81, or 1.05% to $76.81 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei slipped to 3,312.35 points and 27,516.53 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 4.04% to 20,619.71 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 11.43 points, or 0.1%, to 11,455.54 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $23,773.78, up 2.06% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 2.02% and is selling at $1,653.84. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $304.25 (0.80% up), and $0.3612 (0.11% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.05% higher than yesterday at $0.08216.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.